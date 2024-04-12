Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
