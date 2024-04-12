Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1761 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
