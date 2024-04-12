Poltina 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

