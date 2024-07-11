Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1760 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3629 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1760 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

