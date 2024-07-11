Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1760 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3629 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1760 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
