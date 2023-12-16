Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,700

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
662 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction CNG - March 13, 2018
Seller CNG
Date March 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1759 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search