Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

