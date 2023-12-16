Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1759 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,700
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
662 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
