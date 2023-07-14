Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5605 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - November 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 12, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

