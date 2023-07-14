Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5605 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date November 12, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
