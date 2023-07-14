Poltina 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

