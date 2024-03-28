Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
717 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search