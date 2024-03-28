Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
717 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

