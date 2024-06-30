Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

