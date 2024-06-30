Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (10)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Heritage (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (10)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- New York Sale (5)
- NIKO (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search