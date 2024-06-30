Poltina 1756 СПБ IM "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (37) XF (43) VF (30) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (7) XF45 (7) XF40 (9) VF35 (3) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (15) RNGA (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (22)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (10)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (6)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Heritage (6)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (10)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

New York Sale (5)

NIKO (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (16)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Знак (1)