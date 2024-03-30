Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 176,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1589 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
1311 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
12
