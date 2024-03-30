Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 176,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (15)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1589 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
1311 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1756 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

