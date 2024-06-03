Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place December 23, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
