Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place December 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (6)
  • BAC (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

