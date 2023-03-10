Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1753 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (12) F (7) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) F15 (6) Service ННР (1) NGC (7)

