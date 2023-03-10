Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,290

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1753 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction RedSquare - April 5, 2020
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction RedSquare - April 5, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date April 5, 2020
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

