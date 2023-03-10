Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1753 СПБ IM "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,290
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1753 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (6)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1753 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search