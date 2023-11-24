Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
6341 $
Price in auction currency 490000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
