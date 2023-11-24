Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
6341 $
Price in auction currency 490000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
