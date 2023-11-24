Poltina 1752 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

