Poltina 1751 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition VF (2)