Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1751 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1751 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1751 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2892 $
Price in auction currency 2700 CHF
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

