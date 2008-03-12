Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1751 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
