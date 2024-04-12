Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,246
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9688 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
