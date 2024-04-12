Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (8) VF (3) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)