Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,246

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9688 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - December 3, 2016
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1751 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1751 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1751 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
