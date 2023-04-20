Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1750 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (7) XF (18) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF20 (1)

