Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,115
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1750
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1750 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1750 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
