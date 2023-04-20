Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,115

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1750 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - July 17, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1750 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1750 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

