Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 67,424
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1749 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4433 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 14,688. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3645 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 82000 RUB
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
