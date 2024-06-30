Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1749 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4433 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 14,688. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (13) XF (4) VF (15) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (7) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) Service NGC (7) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

