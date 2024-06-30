Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 67,424

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1749 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4433 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 14,688. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3645 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 82000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1749 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search