Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 63,362

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1747 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

