Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1747 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 63,362
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1747 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Знак (2)
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1747 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search