Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1746 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
3348 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 626 EUR
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Poltina 1746 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

