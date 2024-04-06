Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1746 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
3348 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
12
