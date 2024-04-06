Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1746 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

