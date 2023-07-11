Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1745 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Aste (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7273 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction NIKO - April 19, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date April 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1745 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

