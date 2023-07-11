Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1745 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Aste (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7273 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1745 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search