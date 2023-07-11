Poltina 1745 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1745 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

