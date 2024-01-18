Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1744 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14667 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
13288 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1744 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

