Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1744 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (2) F (2) VG (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) F15 (1) Service NGC (1)