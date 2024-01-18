Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1744 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1744 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14667 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
13288 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
