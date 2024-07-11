Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

