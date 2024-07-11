Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 64,794
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21336 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1743 "Half Body Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search