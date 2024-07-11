Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 64,794

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21336 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1743 "Half Body Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

