Poltina 1749 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1749 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition XF (2) VF (11) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)