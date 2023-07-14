Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1749 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1749 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1749 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1749 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1749 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

