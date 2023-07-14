Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1749 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1749 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search