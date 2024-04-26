Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1747 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1747 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
4293 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4485 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
