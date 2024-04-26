Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1747 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1747 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1747 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1747 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
4293 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4485 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1747 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
