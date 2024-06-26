Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1745 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1745 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1745 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 119,920

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1745 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Poltina 1745 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

