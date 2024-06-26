Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1745 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 119,920
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1745 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
