Poltina 1745 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1745 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

