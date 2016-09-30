Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Copper. Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,59 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 730,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 . Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search