Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 . Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition VF (2)