Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Copper. Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 730,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 . Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1794 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

