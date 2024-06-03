Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 401,320
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 14250 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
