Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 401,320

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 14250 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
