Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1757 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (16) XF (28) VF (10) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) F12 (1) Service ННР (8) NGC (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (3)

Künker (8)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

RND (9)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)