Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Agora - August 8, 2023
Seller Agora
Date August 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 18, 2014
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Empire - May 31, 2013
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

