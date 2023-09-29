Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search