Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (2) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) VF20 (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)