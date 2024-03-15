Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 with mark IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (15) VF (10) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) F15 (1) Service ННР (1) RNGA (1) NGC (3)

