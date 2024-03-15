Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 835,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 with mark IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1754 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search