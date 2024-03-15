Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 IП (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 835,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1754 with mark IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
