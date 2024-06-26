Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 with mark IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
