Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 with mark IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

