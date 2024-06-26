Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 with mark IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 IП at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

