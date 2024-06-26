Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,210,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (44)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (27)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (17)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (14)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1747 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search