Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

