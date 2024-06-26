Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,210,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
