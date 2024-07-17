Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 730,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

