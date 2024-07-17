Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

