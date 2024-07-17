Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 730,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1745 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
