Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 16,800. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) XF (7) VF (11) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Russian Heritage (1)

Spink (3)

Знак (1)