Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 206,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 16,800. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Spink (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
12
