Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 206,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 16,800. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1743 at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
