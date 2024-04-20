Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,772. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (15) XF (31) VF (22) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (14) PCGS (4) RNGA (2)

