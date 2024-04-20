Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 264,950

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,772. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

