Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 264,950
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 with mark МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,772. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
