Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 with mark Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (4) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (2)