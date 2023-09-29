Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 219,240
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 with mark Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 5914 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
