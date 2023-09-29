Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 219,240

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 with mark Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 5914 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 Е at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1752 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search