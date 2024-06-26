Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 . Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

