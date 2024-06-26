Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,395,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 . Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
