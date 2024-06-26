Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,395,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 . Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

