Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search