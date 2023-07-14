Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

