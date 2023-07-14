Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1749 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (7) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF25 (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (2) ННР (1)