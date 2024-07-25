Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,420,804
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8461 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
