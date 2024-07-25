Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8461 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (31) XF (45) VF (54) F (4) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (7) AU50 (4) XF45 (5) XF40 (9) VF35 (9) VF30 (5) VF25 (2) VF20 (2) F15 (4) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (1) PCGS (1)

