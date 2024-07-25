Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,420,804

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8461 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10100 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

