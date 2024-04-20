Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,21 g
- Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
632 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
