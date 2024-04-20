Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
632 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1760 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

