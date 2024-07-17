Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 881,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price

