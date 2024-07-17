Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,21 g
- Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 881,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1759 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
