5 Kopeks 1759 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (14) XF (37) VF (21) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1) ННР (1) PCGS (4) NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (6)

Goldberg (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (4)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

iNumis (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Rare Coins (10)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)