Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,577,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (354)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1758 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

