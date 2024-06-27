Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,21 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,577,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (354)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
123 ... 17
