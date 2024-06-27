5 Kopeks 1758 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (40) AU (84) XF (114) VF (86) F (7) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (9) MS62 (14) MS61 (6) MS60 (6) AU58 (17) AU55 (16) AU53 (7) AU50 (19) XF45 (24) XF40 (11) VF35 (14) VF30 (7) VF25 (5) VF20 (2) F15 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (18) NGS (1) NGC (25) RNGA (2) PCGS (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Agora (1)

Alexander (67)

AURORA (24)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

Coins and Medals (11)

Coins.ee (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (17)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (5)

Heritage (6)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (53)

iNumis (1)

Katz (12)

Kroha (1)

Künker (8)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (5)

Numisbalt (8)

Rare Coins (38)

Rauch (11)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (5)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (6)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)