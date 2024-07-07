Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,21 g
- Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,499,094
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (456)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
