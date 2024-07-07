Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,499,094

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (456)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Naumann - July 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search