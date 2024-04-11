5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22742 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,169. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

