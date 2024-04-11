Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,21 g
- Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22742 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,169. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
