Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22742 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,169. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
