5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Small format (diameter 14 mm) (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Small format (diameter 14 mm). This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28812 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (36) XF (45) VF (42) F (5) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (8) MS61 (9) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (6) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) XF45 (18) XF40 (5) VF35 (8) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) Service NGC (36) RNGA (3) ННР (1)

