Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Small format (diameter 14 mm) (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Small format (diameter 14 mm)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Small format (diameter 14 mm) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Small format (diameter 14 mm) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 905,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Small format (diameter 14 mm). This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28812 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MS67 - August 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

