Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Small format (diameter 14 mm) (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Small format (diameter 14 mm)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,21 g
- Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 905,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Small format (diameter 14 mm). This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28812 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
