Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Large format (diameter 16 mm) (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Large format (diameter 16 mm)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Large format (diameter 16 mm) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Large format (diameter 16 mm) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 905,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Large format (diameter 16 mm). This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 345,000. Bidding took place July 29, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (2)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
3132 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

