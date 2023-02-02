Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Large format (diameter 16 mm) (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Large format (diameter 16 mm)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,21 g
- Pure silver (0,0312 oz) 0,9704 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 905,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Large format (diameter 16 mm). This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 345,000. Bidding took place July 29, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
3132 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
