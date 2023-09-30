Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761. Restrike. Diameter 22 mm (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike. Diameter 22 mm

Obverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 Restrike Diameter 22 mm - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 Restrike Diameter 22 mm - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 . Restrike. Diameter 22 mm. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 (Pattern) at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

