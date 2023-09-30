Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761. Restrike. Diameter 22 mm (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike. Diameter 22 mm
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 . Restrike. Diameter 22 mm. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
