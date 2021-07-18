Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760. Restrike. Diameter 18 mm (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike. Diameter 18 mm

Obverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 Restrike Diameter 18 mm - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 Restrike Diameter 18 mm - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 . Restrike. Diameter 18 mm. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 2531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 (Pattern) at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

