Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760. Restrike. Diameter 18 mm (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike. Diameter 18 mm
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1760 . Restrike. Diameter 18 mm. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 2531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.
