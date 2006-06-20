Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
