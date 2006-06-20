Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 "Coat of Arms of St. Petersburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

