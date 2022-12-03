Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 4 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
