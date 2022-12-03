Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 4 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
713 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price

For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1761 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

