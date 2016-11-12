Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 20 Kopeks 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1760 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
