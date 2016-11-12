Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 20 Kopeks 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1760 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1760 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1760 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1760 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

