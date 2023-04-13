Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1726 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
