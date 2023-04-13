Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1726 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - January 29, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date January 29, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1761 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

