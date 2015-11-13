Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1760 "Drums" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1760 "Drums" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1760 "Drums" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1760 "Drums". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1760 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

