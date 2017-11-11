Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS61 ANA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

