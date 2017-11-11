Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter null mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS61 ANA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
