Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 ММД. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1761 with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS61 (3) Service NGC (2) ANA (1)